JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

FROG opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.