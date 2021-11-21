Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

