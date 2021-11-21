Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

