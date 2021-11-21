Jennifer Gudenkauf Sells 10,382 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 2.32. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 89,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 473.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 56,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1,989.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 31,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.