Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vallourec S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vallourec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.
Vallourec Company Profile
Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.
