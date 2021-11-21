Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vallourec S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vallourec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.