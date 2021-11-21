Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS BTSDF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

