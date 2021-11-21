Jefferies Financial Group Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $455.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $369.00 to $455.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $406.17.

HD opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.14 and its 200-day moving average is $333.23. The stock has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $410.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,422 shares of company stock worth $14,816,966. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

