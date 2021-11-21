Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Syneos Health, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $60.38 and a 52 week high of $104.18.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.