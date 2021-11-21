JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $100.00 at Mizuho

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA boosted their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $48,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.