Jason E. Estes Sells 4,269 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $108,987.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank7 by 85.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bank7 by 55.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

