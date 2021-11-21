Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $122.03 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,180,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,347 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $122,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.86. 1,215,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,906. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47.

