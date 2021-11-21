Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.21

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$40.21 and last traded at C$40.07, with a volume of 21150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWEL. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.30.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

