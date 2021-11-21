Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of Jaguar Mining stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.18. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.30.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
