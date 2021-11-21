Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) CEO Steven J. Demetriou Sells 98,739 Shares

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of J stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $148.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,735,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

