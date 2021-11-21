Jack W. Schuler Purchases 20,000 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 20,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Biodesix stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($31.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Biodesix by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.