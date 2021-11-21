iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the October 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, CFO Tracy Curley acquired 8,000 shares of iSpecimen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iSpecimen during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the third quarter worth $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the second quarter worth $85,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the third quarter worth $162,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISPC stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05. iSpecimen has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

