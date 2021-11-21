iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ 9th Largest Position

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $470.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $356.17 and a fifty-two week high of $472.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.