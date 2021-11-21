iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lessened by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

