iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 348,093 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,516,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 407,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB opened at $107.61 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.35 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.