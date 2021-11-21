iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

