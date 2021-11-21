iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 509,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 630,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of INDY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. 45,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

