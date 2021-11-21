iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 21.4% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.45. 5,688,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,284. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

