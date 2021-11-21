iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after buying an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,878,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,327,000 after buying an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $85.33 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

