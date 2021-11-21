iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

TLT opened at $148.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $161.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

