Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $152.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.60 million and the highest is $155.08 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $146.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $610.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,101. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.22 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

