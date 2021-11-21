IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Equities analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to post $14.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. IRIDEX reported sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $52.80 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at $81,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at $123,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 75,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,815. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.