Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,163 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,288% compared to the typical daily volume of 300 put options.

NYSE:NSTB opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 24.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $3,441,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 75.9% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 361,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 156,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 104.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 157,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

