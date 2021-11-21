Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 11,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,112% compared to the average daily volume of 356 call options.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.78 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.