Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $405.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

