Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $34.93 and a one year high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

