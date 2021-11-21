Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,476 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Plexus worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Plexus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,504 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $91.19 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.