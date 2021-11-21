Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 372.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

