Invesco Ltd. Has $27.17 Million Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 200.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.48% of National Instruments worth $27,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 270.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.