Invesco Ltd. Has $26.75 Million Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,688,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94,875 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $26,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

EGO opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.