Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $28,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $126,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $133.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.85. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

