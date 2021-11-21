Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the October 14th total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,445,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $70.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,692,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,309,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,193 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,352,000.

