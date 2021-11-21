Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the October 14th total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,445,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $70.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $73.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
