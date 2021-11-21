Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

