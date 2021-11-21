Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.15 and last traded at $90.15. 1,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40.

