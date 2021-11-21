Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $770.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $621.00 to $770.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Shares of INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 12-month low of $337.72 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $581.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

