Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $63.40 on Friday, hitting $692.34. 3,615,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,651. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $581.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.12.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.