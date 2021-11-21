Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $790.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $640.00 to $790.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $581.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.12. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

