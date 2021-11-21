International Game Technology PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for International Game Technology in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

IGT stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $3,679,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.