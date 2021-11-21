International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

International Game Technology has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

International Game Technology stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Game Technology stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

