International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.50.

ICAGY stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

