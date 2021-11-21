Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,243,950.12 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $1,243,950.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,352,671.59.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,311,439.53.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,334,655.78.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,336,215.21.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $1,325,225.70.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

