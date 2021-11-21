Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

