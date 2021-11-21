Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 783,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the October 14th total of 582,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

IAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

IAS stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

