Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 747,280 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 486,322 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 634,921 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

