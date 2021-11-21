Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average of $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 239.20 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

