Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $416,820.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $416,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $199.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.36.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

