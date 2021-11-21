Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $498,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $498,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RES stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $862.90 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.96.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

