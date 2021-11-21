Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $498,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $498,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
RES stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $862.90 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.96.
RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.